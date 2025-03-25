CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

