Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Stake Raised by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROH. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 252,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ IROH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IROH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.