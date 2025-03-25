Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 37.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

