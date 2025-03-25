Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Ennis Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

