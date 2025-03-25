Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Africa Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Africa Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.