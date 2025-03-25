Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,327,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

