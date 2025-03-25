Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,055 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.06.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

