Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,021 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $94,831,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

