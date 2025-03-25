GQG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 269,444 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.