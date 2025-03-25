PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

