Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $274,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in GitLab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 899,823 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $32,707,389.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,888.12. This represents a 90.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,011 shares of company stock worth $44,546,933. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -162.88 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.