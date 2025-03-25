Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $544,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

