Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 154,548 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

