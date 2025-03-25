iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.41. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.