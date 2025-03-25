Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,540 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

