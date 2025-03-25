LPL Financial LLC Acquires 54,072 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $119,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

MGV opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

