China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Releases Earnings Results

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
Shares of CIHKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 24,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,716. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.30. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About China Merchants Bank
