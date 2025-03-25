China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Releases Earnings Results

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of CIHKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 24,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,716. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.30. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

