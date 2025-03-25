Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,729 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.