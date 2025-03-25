Bay Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,444,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

