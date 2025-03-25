Bay Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 316,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

