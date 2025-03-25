Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

