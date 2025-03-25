Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BEVFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 15,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $325.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.32.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.