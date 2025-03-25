iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 189.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,061,000 after buying an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 260,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.