Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Utility Stocks Powering Through Volatility
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Small-Caps, Big Buybacks: 3 Stocks With Large Buyback Capacity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Boeing Breaks Out: What the Market Is Signaling Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.