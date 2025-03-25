Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

