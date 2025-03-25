Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 10.5% increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PAI stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tesla Market Sentiment Sours: Here Are the EV Winners
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will CrowdStrike’s FedRAMP Authorization Move CRWD Stock?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top Utility Stocks Powering Through Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.