Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 10.5% increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PAI stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Free Report ) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

