Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 25.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
PSCC opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $41.03.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
