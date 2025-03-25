Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

