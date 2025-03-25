Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volution Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FAN stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.36. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 624 ($8.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.66.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volution Group will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

