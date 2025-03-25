Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 1.7% increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -822,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.