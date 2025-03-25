Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 87,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 210,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Radius Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of C$17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.
About Radius Gold
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
