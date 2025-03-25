Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.99 and last traded at $174.99. Approximately 34 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

