SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
