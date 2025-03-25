Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.39 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.46 ($0.15). 515,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 279,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.61 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a €0.28 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Bank of Ireland Group’s payout ratio is 4,748.04%.

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

