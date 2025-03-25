abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

