JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) versus Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Critical Contrast

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and JIADE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $101.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than JIADE.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.69 billion 2.27 $136.78 million $5.37 19.13 JIADE $16.97 million 0.86 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and JIADE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 12.34% 16.82% 8.44% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

