StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Hallmark Financial Services
