NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16,176.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

