NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16,176.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.