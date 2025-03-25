SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,528 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

