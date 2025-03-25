Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 62,265 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,265 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.5 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

