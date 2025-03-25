Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $619.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.76, for a total transaction of $535,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,915 shares in the company, valued at $19,477,780.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,387,085.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,605 shares of company stock worth $386,710,448. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

