Dudley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59 shares of company stock worth $78,629. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,345.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $555.71 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.