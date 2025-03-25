Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 29,478 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.29.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.