Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $10.11 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enpro were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 58.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.