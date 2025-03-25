Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $199,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,900.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,835.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,989.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

