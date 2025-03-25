Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

