Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $196.95 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

