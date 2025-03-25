Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,211.71 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,291.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,308.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

