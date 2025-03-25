Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $3,563,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $213.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

