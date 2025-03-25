Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 412,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 270,994 shares.The stock last traded at $265.44 and had previously closed at $265.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $278.82. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

