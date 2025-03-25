Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.25%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.